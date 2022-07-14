Bob Odenkirk Says Next Week's 'Better Call Saul' Is the Episode He Was Filming When He Had His Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk is gearing up to watch the fateful episode of Better Call Saul that he was filming when he suffered his frightening heart attack nearly a year ago.

Odenkirk, 59, recently opened up toThe Hollywood Reporter, and reflected on his near-death experience last July, when he suffered a heart attack in the midst of filming an episode for the sixth and final season of his hit AMC crime drama.

Now, that episode is set to air last week, and Odenkirk is still struggling to remember anything from around the time he almost died.

"I didn’t go back to shoot for five weeks. I had a five-week break to recover. And then when I went back, we limited our shooting to 12-hour days," Odenkirk remembered. "They took care of me and I was able to do it, and hopefully you can’t tell when I had the heart attack and when I didn’t."

Odenkirk -- who spoke with THR on Tuesday, shortly after nabbing his fifth Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the ethically compromised lawyer Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman -- explained why people might be able to notice the difference in his energy levels.

"Next week is the scene where I have the heart attack. And probably about three quarters of the scene was shot before I had the heart attack, the day of the heart attack, and then the other quarter scene was after," Odenkirk revealed.

The actor, who has previously opened up about his memory loss due to the heart attack, explained, "The strangest thing about it is that I really have no memory of that day."

"I’m really watching something that I don’t have any memory of acting in, which is a rare thing," he added. "I mean, usually you watch some, and you have some recall of that even if it was shot months ago. But in this case, it’s such a complete blank. It’s very strange."

Odenkirk previously spoke with ET about his health scare on the red carpet at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica in March, where he was joined by co-star -- and fellow Emmy nominee -- Rhea Seehorn, whom he credits for saving his life when he had his heart attack.

"You can't help but think about it a fair amount," Odenkirk said of the incident. "And even though I don't remember the experience of it, all the reaction that I got from the public and my friends, it all affected me. And it still will and it continues to."