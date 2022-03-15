Bob Saget Incident Report Details the Hours Leading Up to Comedian's Death

The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released the final incident report in Bob Saget's death investigation, and it shed light on the hours that led up to the comedian's untimely death and what may have caused the multiple skull fractures and abrasions to his scalp.

According to the incident report, obtained by ET, authorities interviewed a total of seven people -- including the medical examiner -- to determine a minute-by-minute account into Saget's final hours, from the time the comedian arrived at his Jacksonville, Florida, show to housekeeping using an emergency room key to enter his hotel room before he was found dead on Jan. 9.

A Hard Rock Live employee told authorities he spent time with Saget in his green room prior to his performance. The employee said they talked about rowdy audience members and upcoming projects. Saget, who requested that Diet Coke and Diet Red Bull be stocked in his green room, was talkative during the time in the green room with the employee.

Saget was only slated to perform for an hour but authorities were told the comedian ended up performing for almost two hours. Afterward, the comedian stayed for an extra hour and a half. A promoter later told authorities that Saget enjoyed the show and was "high on life," while a production coordinator told police that "at no point did I think anything was wrong" because Saget "chatted with everyone" and "he had a good time talking with everyone."

That sentiment was echoed later when another employee told police that Saget, despite still recovering from COVID, felt OK and laughed with those near him. That employee also said she didn't notice anything amiss with Saget, adding, "he wasn't sweaty," "didn't miss a beat" and "his language wasn't drawn out, nothing slurred. He came out very energetic ... very much entertaining the crowd."

Saget would later arrive at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and spent nearly 10 minutes chatting with the employee at the valet service who parked his rental car. The valet employee said he immediately recognized Saget after opening the door and greeting him. Their conversation, according to the incident report, included Saget telling the valet employee he was flying out early the next morning to see his family and how he had just finished a show in Jacksonville.

The employee then asked Saget if they could take a selfie, and the comedian agreed. The employee told police Saget was very friendly, outgoing and seemed to enjoy talking to people. When asked if he had noticed anything was amiss during his encounter with the actor, the valet employee said Saget seemed fine and did not see any evidence of slurred speech, balance issues, or anything that would cause concern.

In an interview with police, the medical examiner explained that the amount of force necessary to cause Saget's multiple skull fractures -- coupled with the fact that the skin on the back of his head was still intact -- led him to believe that the injury "was most likely caused by something hard, covered by something soft," and the example the medical examiner gave was akin to falling on a carpeted floor.

Furthermore, the medical examiner stated that the fracture would have "stunned Mr. Saget, and, even if the bleeding occurred slowly, Mr. Saget would have noticed symptoms such as dizziness, and there would have [been] signs that were obvious to those around him, such as issues with confusion, balance and/or slurred speech."

Police informed the medical examiner that Saget "had apparently driven himself back from Jacksonville, Florida (approximately a two-hour drive)," prompting the medical examiner to state "flatly that Mr. Saget could not have made any type of extended drive with the injury he sustained."

According to the autopsy report, obtained by ET on Feb. 10, Saget suffered multiple skull fractures and abrasions to his scalp stemming from "an unwitnessed fall backwards" and striking "the posterior aspect of his head."

The sheriff's incident report also offered a description of the scene authorities found upon entering Saget's room, including four prescription medications, which had been taken as prescribed. There was no sign of blood or bodily fluid on the bed or anywhere in his hotel suite. Authorities also found Saget's cell phone on the right side of the bed on a nightstand. His body, according to the incident report, was "thoroughly examined and photographed" and that there was slight swelling and a small bruise on the corner of his left eye.

The incident report notes that the door at his hotel suite was opened at 2:17 a.m., which is consistent with when he would have arrived back at his hotel room after his show. Police say that after several attempts by housekeeping to enter the room, the door was opened the following day at 3:53 p.m. with an emergency key. At this point, police say Saget had been in his room for nearly 14 hours before he was found dead.

The release of the final incident report comes on the heels of a Florida judge ruling on Monday that sensitive photos taken of Saget after his death will be permanently sealed and will not be shown to the public.

According to multiple reports, the injunction stated that of the 147 photos taken at the scene of Saget’s death -- 90 of which depict his body and personal items -- will be permanently sealed. The remaining 57 can be made public as well as body camera video from deputies taken outside the hotel room, and a redacted investigative report. Footage from inside the hotel room, however, would be protected.