Bobby Bones Engaged to Girlfriend Caitlin Parker

Wedding bells are chiming on the horizon for Bobby Bones. The TV personality and radio host is engaged to girlfriend Caitlin Parker!

Bones took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news with a slideshow of snapshots showing the sweet, backyard proposal.

"I am the luckiest. I waited so long for the right one. And it payed off. Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard," Bones wrote alongside the heartfelt pics.

"After she said yes, our song 'nothing left to lose' by Mat Kearney was playing outside," Bones shared. "And it was @matkearney playing it!

Bones, 40, recalled that Parker, 28, told him she first knew he was the one for her when they were at a concert where Kearney was playing that very song.

"So lucky he played it again for only us tonight," Bones wrote. "I’m so happy I get marry to love of my life."

Parker shared some photos of the proposal to Instagram as well, and excitedly marveled at her future with Bones.

Parker explained how excited she is to "get to marry the best man I’ve ever known."

"Bobby surprised me with the most amazing proposal in the barn in our back yard which was immediately followed by a live performance of @matkearney singing our song," Parker shared. "I am in shock and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’m so in love & so happy."

Congrats to the happy couple!