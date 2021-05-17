Bobby Bones Talks Finding New Self-Worth With His Fiancée on 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' (Exclusive)

Bobby Bones gets real about finding his self-worth on Monday's episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls. The radio and TV personality appears on the show's season finale with his fiancée, Caitlin Parker, and in ET's exclusive clip, the pair talk with Grylls about how she's transformed his life.

"Just this last Christmas for example, I've never had a Christmas with a whole family before, and I went to her family's house. It was the first time I've ever had what I would call a TV Christmas -- had dinner, woke up Christmas morning, give gifts," Bones shares on their trip to the eastern Sierra Nevada. "It was just so love-filled. And it wasn't my blood family, but it's now my family. And the fact that she's so close to her's, for me, it's a game changer in my life."

"I had gotten used to having Christmas by myself, honestly," he admits. "It was a foreign feeling, but it was a great feeling. It was something that I had looked forward to for a long time."

Bones proposed to Parker last October, after a year of dating. When asked by Grylls how she feels about Bones' big aspirations, Parker shares that she hopes Bones can learn to find value in other things.

"I love his aspirations, but my thing with him is I think he's been so career-driven, which is beautiful and it's gotten him to amazing places, but let's find our worth in things that aren't just our career," she suggests. "Find your worth in who you are, not in what you've accomplished."

"I have always -- and still do -- always found my worth in how successful I've been. It's really the only place I found love, ever, but I've never been told that I really had worth," Bones says. "Now that I'm really starting to accept it, it's still foreign feeling, but I can feel me making progress. And anything in my life that I've gotten good at, it's all started with really small progression. And I feel that now, for the first time."

The season finale of Running Wild With Bear Grylls airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic.

