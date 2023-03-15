Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' Singer, Dead at 71

Bobby Caldwell has died. On Wednesday, the singer's wife, Mary Caldwell, revealed that he'd died at home. He was 71.

"Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken," she wrote. "Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been 'FLOXED,' it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love."

The singer's rep told TMZ that he died in his sleep on Tuesday after battling an illness for several years. Caldwell hadn't been able to walk for five years due to neuropathy and a torn ankle tendon, the outlet reported.

A R&B singer, Caldwell was best known for his 1978 hit, "What You Won't Do For Love." Caldwell also wrote hit tracks for artists including Chicago, Peter Cetera, Amy Grant and Neil Diamond. His final album, Cool Uncle, was released in 2015.