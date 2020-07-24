x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

entertainment-tonight

Botkier Sale: Save 50% on All Shoes and 30% on All Accessories

Botkier Sale: Save 50% on All Shoes and 30% on All Accessories

Botkier is giving shoppers a big reason to scoop up new shoes and accessories for summer. The accessory brand is offering 50% off on all shoes with the code SUMMER50 and 30% off all accessories with code XMASJULY. Shop fashionable sandals, mules, flats, clutches, wallets and more styles as part of the sale event. 

Botkier designs combine timelessness and trends for footwear, bags and accessories that elevate any look. In addition to the summer shoe sale and the accessory sale, be sure to check out the Botkier outlet sale with items up to 80% off. Score a Botkier bag like a clutch or crossbody to wear with a new pair of shoes. 

Shop the Botkier shoe sale. 

Shop the Botkier accessory sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks. 

Trendy PVC-strap sandals with low heel. 

Elegant leather mules to go with any outfit.

A pointed-toe flat in a pretty pastel shade. 

Slingback heels to pair with a fun dress. 

A sophisticated suede pump for day and night.

These easy, effortless mules are perfect for the weekend. 

Park Slope Clutch at 65% off. 

Logan Zip Wallet for 67% off. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Best Deals at Lululemon's Warehouse Sale -- 3 Days Left

Meghan Markle's Mother Skinny Jeans Are on Sale

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 60% Off Designer Handbags and Shoes