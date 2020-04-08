Botox Alternatives: 9 Wrinkle Treatments That Work

Maybe you're unable to get to your aesthetician for Botox appointments due to social distancing. Maybe you're curious about cosmetic injections but prefer a treatment you can do at home -- or without needles. Whatever the case, there are a lot of beauty products on the market right now that can be used as Botox alternatives to aid in wrinkle treatment and fine lines.

Botulinum toxin, which is administered by certified medical professionals in the form of Botox injections, is used both to treat and prevent facial wrinkles by paralyzing muscles underneath the skin. Common targets include fine lines on the forehead, frown lines (also called "the elevens") and crow's feet. Once a taboo topic, female and male celebrities alike now talk openly about their injections -- Kelly Ripa even filmed a recent Botox appointment for her Instagram Stories.

Lines and wrinkles are a completely natural part of aging, caused in part by reduced collagen production and loss of elastin in the skin. While some choose to embrace (or simply don't care about!) their wrinkles, others look for ways to reduce the appearance of aging. If Botox is off the table, even just for now, we've found some stellar products that can mimic its effect by smoothing, plumping, blurring, brightening, lifting and other magic-like tricks through powerful ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

Ready for a facial refresh in the form of creams, serums and oils? Shop our top alternatives to Botox injections below.