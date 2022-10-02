Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are just having a good time. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” a source tells ET.

“Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."

The Oscar-winning actor and the actress have been hanging out -- as of last month.

Ratajkowski, 31, recently filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard in Manhattan Supreme Court earlier this month after quietly tying the knot in February 2018. Together they share a son, Sylvester, who is now 1.

Pitt, 58, has been in an on-going divorce from his ex, Angelina Jolie. The pair share six children.

A source told ET, that Pitt and Ratajkowski have been spotted hanging out, but are just maintaining causal relationship at the moment.

"Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source said. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."

So far, the pair have remained tight-lipped about their status. And have yet to confirm anything publicly.