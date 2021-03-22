Brad Pitt Is 'Heartbroken' by Angelina Jolie's Claim of Alleged Domestic Violence, Source Says

Brad Pitt is struggling with the newest revelations from his ex, Angelina Jolie. In court documents that were filed under seal on March 12, the actress and director states that she is prepared during their upcoming divorce trial to offer "proof and authority" against Pitt regarding her claim of domestic violence. The claim is in reference to the previous 2016 abuse allegations against Pitt.

As ET previously reported, Pitt was cleared of allegations of child abuse by both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Child and Family Services back in 2016. The DCFS investigation ended on Nov. 9, 2016, while the FBI closed their investigation on Nov. 22, 2016.

A source close to Pitt tells ET that the actor is "heartbroken" by Jolie's claims going public.

"Brad is anxious to get custody worked out so that the family can finally move on," the source says. "He just wants to spend time with his children and move in a positive direction. His priority has always been his relationship with his children."

Pitt and Jolie share six children together -- Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. According to court records, Jolie also filed another document under seal on the same day, regarding testimony of their minor children.

"Brad is heartbroken it has come to this," the source adds. "Those around him feel Angelina's claims are to sway the court in her favor. Brad has never attacked her."

Another source previously told ET, "This is just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her. Aside from the one accusation that she made in 2016 that was investigated and dismissed, there have never been any other records, police reports or even accusations until it suited her case."

In a statement to ET at the time, Jolie expressed relief that the investigation had concluded. "The job of the DCFS is to make sure the children are in a safe and secure situation," the statement read. "As we said earlier this week, childcare professionals encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides that was in the best interest of the children. Angelina said from the beginning that she felt she had to take action for the health of the family and is relieved that after their 8-week involvement, the DCFS is now satisfied the safeguards are put in place that will allow the children to heal.”

Pitt also referenced the investigation, in a 2017 interview with GQ Style.

"I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called," he said. "And you know, after that, we've been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court -- it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true."

In an interview with British Vogue last month, Jolie admitted that "the past few years have been pretty hard."

"I’ve been focusing on healing our family," she said. "It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."

ET has reached out to reps for Jolie and Pitt for comment regarding Jolie's new claims.