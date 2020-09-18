Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Reunite During 'Fast Times' Virtual Table Read

It's a Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion! The former couple participated in Dane Cook's Feelin’ A-Live, a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, on Thursday.

The actors, as well as Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, among others, teamed up for an unrehearsed, anything-goes table read of the 1982 coming-of-age film.

The twist was that even with some of the film's original stars present, including Penn, no one knew which iconic role would go to which A-lister!

Courtesy of CORE

Well, Aniston ended up playing Linda, and Pitt played Brad, lining them up for a spicy scene together. Fans understandably couldn't handle the "delightfully awkward and ironic and weirdly sweet" moment.

Annnnd there was just a love scene between Brad and Jen’s characters. It was delightfully awkward and ironic and weirdly sweet. I LIVE. #FastTimesLive — Mandy Hale (@MissMandyHale) September 18, 2020

jen and brad sharing a scene help #FastTimesLive — 𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒑𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆 (@pineapplebright) September 18, 2020

What a coup getting Brad and Jen to play *this* scene together. When charity calls! "Doesn't anybody fucking knock anymore?!" — Keith Caulfield (@keith_caulfield) September 18, 2020

Y’all saw Julia Roberts cracking up at Brad & Jen lol #FastTimesLive — . (@GeriatricSoul) September 18, 2020

Actually, Jen coming onto Brad (in character) and telling him he's sexy is my highlight of 2020 #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/jaOhcAx0uu — Kirbie “Baby Yoda Stan” Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) September 18, 2020

JEN AND BRAD SHUT UP AHSHSHSS — elleeee (@jenanistn) September 18, 2020

NOT BRAD AND JEN THIS IS SENDINGGG pic.twitter.com/tcEZo0odIi — amelia (@DURD3NS) September 18, 2020

That was sooooo cute!!! Hahahahaha Brad and Jen! Brad and Linda!!! — Cee May Lim (@charissemaay) September 18, 2020

JEN AND BRAD ON VIRTUAL TABLE READ HUHU — betty (@xjhnpkngnrz) September 18, 2020

The hour-long event highlighted beloved scenes from the cult classic film, and served as a fundraiser for CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a humanitarian organization co-founded by Penn, and Reform Alliance in the fight against COVID-19. The streams featured a "donate" button onscreen, and you can also give by texting CORE to 707070. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti introduced Thursday's event, praising Penn's work in fighting the pandemic.

Feelin' Alive brought Pitt and Aniston back together again following their highly publicized reunion backstage at the SAG Awards earlier this year. The January run-in marked the first time they had been publicly photographed together since their divorce in 2005.

ET spoke with Cook, who is behind the table read, and he shared that reuniting the former couple wasn't really intentional. "I wish I could say that was my plan all along," Cook joked, adding that the reunion was something that just happened "as it started to come together."

Cook, however, added that he understood the level of interest. "They're fascinating people, and also because of the level of talent and philanthropy, when you have fascinating figures like that, of course you want to see them together," the comedian noted. "That's the magic, right? You want to see that spark."