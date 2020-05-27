Brad Pitt Loves That Daughter Shiloh 'Always Stays True to Herself' on 14th Birthday

Brad Pitt is proud of his and Angelina Jolie's daughter, Shiloh. The 56-year-old Oscar winner and father of six remains close with Shiloh, who turned 14 on Wednesday.

"Shiloh is close to both of her parents. All the kids have been looking forward to Shiloh's birthday and plan to celebrate with a birthday cake," a source tells ET. "Brad is so proud of Shiloh and who she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is so good to her brothers and sisters."

Pitt and Jolie split in 2016, but are in a better place these days.

"Brad's kids are the most important thing to him. He tells his friends he learns so much about life from his own children," the source continues. "He and Angie have been getting along so much better since the custody rules have been worked out. They have come so far."

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

In April 2019, a judge ruled that Pitt and Jolie's marriage was officially over and another source told ET that their relationship was "the best it's been since their split."

"Brad and Angelina have come a long way," the source said at the time. "To the surprise of many of their closest friends, their communication has improved tremendously and they're both dedicated to co-parenting. Their kids have a custody schedule and that's made a huge difference for the whole family. The schedule has alleviated any of the planning pressures Brad and Angelina have faced in the past. Now the kids spend time with both their parents and are happy and thriving."

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.