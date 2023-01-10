Brad Pitt Recalls Crashing a Wedding While Filming 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is a wedding crasher! In an interview with W Magazine for their Best Performances issue, the 59-year-old actor revealed that he showed up uninvited to a wedding while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

"I have crashed a wedding party. Sure did. It was on the set of Mr. & Mrs. [Smith]," he says of the 2005 flick, which he co-starred in alongside his now ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

"We were filming down in this Deco building downtown, and up in the penthouse above, we kept seeing people going up and down for a party," Pitt recalls. "It was a wedding party, so I crashed it. And they were OK with it."

In the late '80s, years before he became a party crasher, Pitt had a four-episode stint on Dallas, which featured his first-ever sex scene.

"It would have been Dallas," Pitt says. "I had to roll around in the hay in a barn. I don't think I had a line. I think I was just rolling and frolicking with another."

As for if he was nervous for the scene, Pitt says, "I'm sure I was. I don't remember now, but I'm sure."

Pitt has moved on from bit parts on Dallas to starring in award-nominated films like Babylon. He's been busy personally too, as he's currently dating Ines de Ramon, a 30-year-old jewelry industry exec.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the pair is "excited about where things are headed" after vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the holidays.

"Ines took a bunch of time off from work during the holidays to celebrate with Brad and spend New Year's Eve with him. They had a great time in Cabo just relaxing and having fun together," the source said. "They're a great match and have a good thing going. They have a lot in common and Brad likes how chill and low-key Ines is."