Brad Pitt Rocks an All-Orange Ensemble For 'Bullet Train' Photo Call in Paris

Brad Pitt is making a bold and breezy fashion statement.

The 58-year-old actor rocked a bright orange monochromatic look at the Paris photo call for his new film, Bullet Train, on Saturday. Pitt paired the casual linen suit and a V-neck tee with coordinating aviators and a gold chain around his neck as he posed for the photo op.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The star appeared happy and relaxed as he waved to fans, flashing a thumbs up, and smiling in a selfie alongside his co-stars, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In the David Leitch-directed comedic thriller, Pitt plays Ladybug, an assassin who is attempting to get back on the job after a case of burnout. Bullet Train, set on a high-speed train racing through Japan, hits theaters on Aug. 5.

"You know, you do a month of therapy," Pitt told GQ about his character, "you have one epiphany, and you think you've got it all figured out, and you're never going to be forlorn ever again. That was that. I got this, I’m good to go!"

Pitt also told the mag that he may be in the sunset of his own career.

"I consider myself on my last leg," he said, "this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Ahead of Pitt's international press tour for Bullet Train, the star was photographed last week arriving at the airport in Rome. Pitt's stop in Italy came as his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, and their kids were also vacationing there ahead of their twins, Vivienne and Knox's, 14th birthday.