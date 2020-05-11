Brandi Glanville Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Erika Jayne Post Following Divorce News

Brandi Glanville is apologizing for appearing to be insensitive about her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne's recent divorce news.

Glanville took to Twitter earlier this week to apologize after an automated post about Jayne's divorce from husband Tom Girardi was shared.

"I took a Xanax earlier because of what’s going on in this world. I didn’t see the post on my IG about @erikajayne until this eve and I deleted it the second I saw it," Glanville wrote. "As I’ve said in the past [I] lease my social media out. I in no way would’ve been that insensitive."

The automated post appears to still be on Glanville's official Facebook page, and features a photo of the former couple with a broken heart emoji and a link to the news. "#RHOBH #BreakingNews Erika & Tom DIVORCING," the caption reads.

Jayne filed for divorce on Tuesday after 21 years of marriage to Girardi.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," she told ET in a statement. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

She also requested privacy as the couple continues with the divorce proceedings.