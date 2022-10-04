Brandon Armstrong on His Two 'DWTS' Wardrobe Malfunctions That Jordin Sparks Didn't Know About (Exclusive)

Brandon Armstrong suffered not one, but two wardrobe malfunctions -- and managed to keep it a secret from his Dancing with the Stars partner, Jordin Sparks. On Monday's episode, the pair hit the ballroom floor for James Bond Night, and while they landed an impressive score of 28, it wasn't without incident.

“We got ripa-ge in the pants,” Armstrong told ET’s Matt Cohen following the show. “When you got a lot of cheek. And I gotta be fully transparent, this is a second pair I blew out today.”

The professional dancer credits the rips in his pants to not only having too much junk in the trunk, but fully committing to squats during their routine. The rip was so smooth that Sparks didn’t even realize it happened.

“We also made it all the way down,” Armstrong explained. “It was on the way up because that's when you activate the glutes in the squat.”

Sparks and Armstrong danced a spicy Rumba to Glady Knight’s "License to Kill." The “No Air” singer’s husband, Dana Isiah, was in the audience to watch the steamy routine -- giving Sparks his full support.

“It's good,” the singer said about her husband having a front row view of the dance. “He's actually come every single week. And I'm really, really grateful to have that because I know I could just look for him. And it grounds me. And for something like this, the good thing is, I have a husband whose just like, ‘You better sell it.' He’s so supportive.”

In the run-up to next week’s show, Sparks and Armstrong are celebrating making it to the middle of the leader board. “We got that eight,” Sparks told ET. “It feels really good. Look, still a steady climb.”

“In my opinion, not everybody's eight is equal,” Armstrong added. “Not everybody's seven is equal, six equal, five is equal. We're all in our own little journeys here.”

“I'm a little dark horse because watch,” Sparks teased. "I'm coming!"

Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.