Bre Tiesi on How Nick Cannon Splits Time With His Children and Their Unconventional Relationship (Exclusive)

Nick Cannon is never too busy for family! Although the 41-year-old works multiple jobs and is balancing life with seven other children, Bre Tiesi never has to worry about him not showing up.

“He makes the schedule work,” the model, who is expecting Cannon’s eighth child, a boy, tells ET’s Kevin Frazier during a tour of her baby boy’s nursery done by Alexx Kesh.

“We can all go through the assistant to make sure it's on the calendar if there’s anything important. But anything you say you need from him, this man always shows up. So, you know, we have X,Y and Z, it's on the calendar, he's there.”

According to Tiesi, Cannon always makes it work -- some way, somehow. “I don't know, he just does,” she says about his ability to balance everything and everyone in his life. “I never have to worry or question if he is going to be present. That is something that’s important to me. But I’ll make it happen. If I have to move things around, we'll do that too.”

Tiesi knows that Cannon has a lot going on. The Masked Singer host is father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Last year, Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen died at 5 months old in December, after a battle with brain cancer.

But when it’s time for their baby boy to arrive, the "Power" rapper knows exactly where he needs to be.

“Oh, he's definitely ready 'cause any minute we could be having this baby,” the model says. “So he knows he's on call.”

Cannon and Tiesi have an unconventional relationship that morphed from a friendship to something more. The pair, who met on Wild N Out, have been dating for a long time, but ultimately took a break when the model was married to Johnny Manziel from 2018-2021.

When the time came for Tiesi to say “I do” to someone else, Cannon understood. "He was like, ‘OK, I'll be here when you get back.’ He just knew me well. He knew me better than I knew myself at that point to be like, 'That's not what you really want. If you want to, I will completely respect and support you in this.’”

And when it comes to their lasting foundation, Tiesi has their open line of communication to thank. “We have such a secure, open relationship in the sense of like I could address anything, and I don't have to feel worried about how I say it or anything like that because he knows who I am,” she says.

“So even if I was, like, blunt or something, he knows where it's coming from, there's no ego, ill intent. We're not fighting, we're not going at each other. Like, we're here to be constructive and, like, build together and figure out how to co-exist," she adds.

Meanwhile, Tiesi’s focus right now is getting her nursery together for her little man’s arrival. The first-time mom is ready to welcome her baby boy into the world and enter a new era.

“I just can't wait to have this little creature here that I created,” she says. “And to be able to see them grow up and hit all those milestones. And you get to just relive life and have a baby.”