Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional as TikTok Fan Encourages His Upcoming Film Comeback

Brendan Fraser is ready for his comeback, and so are his fans! The 52-year-old actor, best known for his starring roles in franchises like George of the Jungle and The Mummy, got emotional during a virtual meet and greet when a fan reassured him that the internet is cheering him on, and will always have his back.

Fraser's upcoming movies include the Darren Aronofsky-directed film, The Whale, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Fraser revealed that he's currently in Oklahoma getting ready to shoot the latter, but is a bit nervous.

"I think I might be sick," he joked in a video shared to TikTok. "A little anxious. I mean, it's going to be fun..."

That's when the fan jumped in, telling Fraser, "You've got this. Just know that the internet is so behind you!"

"We're so supportive," she added. "There are so many people out there who love you, and we're rooting for you, and we can't wait to see what you do next."

Fraser started to choke up, tipping his hat and telling the fan, "Shucks, ma'am."

Back in 2018, Fraser opened up about the reason why he backed away from Hollywood. In a profile for GQ, the actor alleged that he was groped by Philip Berk, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, at a luncheon in 2003.

Fraser claimed that the alleged incident -- which Berk has denied -- took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, just when he was about to shake hands with Berk and say goodbye. Fraser alleged that at that moment, Berk's left hand "reaches around, grabs my a** cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around."

"I felt ill," he said. "I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry."

Fraser didn't want to go public with the allegations at the time, he said, in fear of "humiliation" and that his story would become his "narrative." He also claimed that after 2003, he was rarely invited to the Golden Globes, a statement Berk denied.

"[It] made me retreat. It made me feel reclusive," Fraser said. "I don’t know if this curried disfavor with the group, with the HFPA. But the silence was deafening."

"I was blaming myself and I was miserable," he added. "Because I was saying, 'This is nothing; this guy reached around and he copped a feel.' That summer wore on -- and I can't remember what I went on to work on next."

GQ reached out to Berk for comment on Fraser's allegations, which he denied, saying, "Mr. Fraser's version is a total fabrication." Hear more in the video below.