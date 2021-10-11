Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Receive Criticism From 'Dancing With the Stars' Judges for Ballroom PDA

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess may have been celebrating Disney Week on Dancing With the Stars, but the judges would like the real-life couple to dial down some of their romantic magic on the dance floor.

After their Snow White-themed waltz to "Someday My Prince Will Come" Len Goodman was particularly critical of the couple, saying, "Forget 'Someday My Prince Will Come,' I never thought the waltz was going to come! There was so much kissing and cuddling and messing about then you did a little bit of waltz."

After the audience boo'd the judge, he replied, "Well, it's the truth, you know that."

Bruno Tonioli mirrored the sentiment, saying, "Listen, I get all the sweetness and niceness, but sometimes too much sweetness gives you a toothache. You need more traction, more action, more involvement. Give it light and shade."

He added, "I know you love each other, I love it. And I love you too, but more sweeping drive, more power."

Judge Derek Hough disagreed with his fellow judges' assessments, saying, "The opening image was as pretty as a picture," and calling their dance "beautiful."

Carrie Ann Inaba added that she felt there was a lift in the waltz, commenting more on the technique than some of the couple's more affectionate moments, adding, "The love is beautiful. Love the love!"

The couple seemed surprised by the judges' comments with Green saying, "It's Snow White, I mean, I don't know how you don't love each other?"

Ultimately, the pair walked away with a score of 25 out of 40, the lowest score of the night. No one was eliminated on Monday's "Heroes" show, and the couple will have a chance at redemption or elimination in Tuesday's "Villains" installment.

This isn't the first time the couple has had to defend their romance on the show.

Earlier this month, Burgess took to Instagram writing, "For those that say we kiss too much, here’s a full 🍑 grab instead 😂," as she grabbed her man's butt in the photo. "For real though, we kissed once in the first show that’s it. This isn’t a showmance, this is real life love and it’s a part of our journey. Every step. Every struggle. Every success. And anyone that thinks it’s an advantage I can assure you, it’s not. ITS SUPER HARD!"

Green also spoke with ET about showing a real-life romance in the ballroom.

"I think this is a really cool opportunity to have a real relationship and have that chemistry, and you're not trying to create it for the show, it's there," he said, contrasting their pre-existing relationship of nearly a year to DWTS' long history of so-called showmances. "It's a different thing to show people than what they've seen."