'Bridgerton' Star Regé-Jean Page Declared the Most Handsome Man in the World by Science

If you ever watched the first season of Bridgerton and said to yourself, 'Wow, Regé-Jean Page is the most handsome man ever,' it turns out, you were factually accurate.

While People magazine has it's annual Sexiest Man Alive honor, ancient math has allowed for those interested in sexiness an empirical standard for determining it.

Using the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which measures facial symmetry, London cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva has determined that Page has one of the most classically attractive faces, according to the ratio, Daily Mail reports.

Page's score of 93.65 percent places him at the very top of the list of celebrity handsomeness. This discovery places Page ahead of the previous list-leader of Chris Hemsworth, who scored a 93.53 percent.

Using computer mapping techniques and programs used to analyze the image data, de Silva examined a slew of celebs in an effort to determine and quantify the concepts of attractiveness and handsomeness.

Among the top scorers were Creed star (and recent Saturday Night Live host) Michael B. Jordan -- who scored 93.46 percent -- and Harry Styles, with a score of 92.3 percent.

"These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery," de Silva told The Daily Mail.

As for the other stars who made the top 10, the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi determined the list included English soccer player Jude Bellingham (92.22 percent), Robert Pattison (92.15 percent), most recent People's Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans (91.92 percent), George Clooney (89.91 percent), Henry Golding (87.98 percent), and Dwayne Johnson (86.07 percent).

As everyone knows, numbers, computers and centuries-old equations regarding beauty standards just don't lie.