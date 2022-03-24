'Bridgerton': Who Will Be the Focus of Season 3? Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen Weigh In (Exclusive)

Bridgerton may not be following the blueprint of the books when season 3 (and 4) rolls around.

Season 1 of Netflix's popular Regency drama -- like Julia Quinn's first novel, The Duke and I -- covered the romance between Daphne and Simon, and season 2 puts the focus on Anthony and Kate, much like the sequel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. But, as executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen revealed, the next season -- the series' third -- could very well follow its own path. The next in Quinn's series, An Offer From a Gentleman, tells the love story of second eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict.

"There's eight Bridgerton siblings, so we're planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stories," Rhimes confirmed to ET's Lauren Zima, but alluded to the possibility that they could be switching up the order. "We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

"I can’t mention or talk about anything after this season, [but] it was always my goal to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling every season and it’s no secret there are eight Bridgerton siblings," Van Dusen said. "In success we will be on as long as Netflix will have us but I would love to focus on every single one of those eight Bridgerton siblings and tell romance stories for all of them."

Asked why the writers may be shaking things up in the Bridgerton universe, Rhimes said they "got a little bit creative so we're already hard at work writing season 3. ... That is already in progress and you'll see. Give it time." But Rhimes skirted the question when asked to share which Bridgerton sibling will get the spotlight: "I can't tell you! That is a spoiler, I can't."

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Van Dusen, for his part, seemed open to exploring Benedict's love story in season 3. "I love Benedict's story. I love his story and all these siblings, all these characters for different reasons. They all offer something new. I think it was really the appeal to me in a project like this, the fact that we could tell these close-ended love stories and shift focus season after season," he explained. "This season, obviously we are with Anthony Bridgerton. It will go on and on and be equally as pleasurable as the one before."

But Van Dusen revealed the reasoning behind why the writers would opt not to go in birth order like the books do past the first novel. "I think it depends on story and it always comes down to character for me," he said. "I think we do a lot of work in these first two seasons to set up characters in these future seasons and every one of these siblings is going to eventually carry their own season so it’s important to flesh out these characters and set them up for success."

The sophomore installment is already a slight departure from the sequel, with some of the focus given to Eloise's romance with the print shop assistant, Theo, and the search to unmask Lady Whistledown once and for all. So, could the third season skip to Penelope and Colin's sweet romance, a focus of the fourth book? Nicola Coughlan would be up for it, letting out a nervous laugh when asked if Colin is the Bridgerton getting the spotlight in the next season.

"For season 3, I genuinely haven’t asked very much because it's when the seasons are happening, it's so all-encompassing," she expertly skirted the question. "It takes over your world that I really wanted to get season 2 out there and celebrate it and let it have its moment before I start [thinking about season 3] 'cause it just takes over your life. So I'm waiting!"

Season 2 of Bridgerton begins streaming Friday on Netflix.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.