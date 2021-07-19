Britney Spears Belts Out Her Song 'Lonely' in the Car With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has been using her voice in the courtroom recently and now she's getting back to singing.

Over the weekend, the 39-year-old performer had some fun in the car with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, which he posted to his Instagram Stories.

"This is a song I wrote that I was proud of," Spears is heard saying in the clip.

"Really?" Asghari asks her. "I love this song."

She then belts out a verse, singing, "Think of times you made me cry/ you had me so confused/ I'm tired of trying leave behind this/ what's a girl to do?"

As Spears continues to speak out against her father, Jamie Spears, and her conservatorship, it's unclear whether she will ever perform publicly again.

Earlier this month, her manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, resigned noting that Spears "had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

Over the weekend, Spears also posted to Instagram, writing, "Look, I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️ 🚫!!!!"

The singer added that she'd rather share dance videos from her living room.

"And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit," she expressed.