Britney Spears Denies Body Shaming Christina Aguilera After Backlash

Britney Spears is denying she body-shamed Christina Aguilera in an Instagram post that included a Rodney Dangerfield quote.

The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to clarify comments that reportedly led Aguilera to unfollow the singer from the social media platform. In her most recent post, Spears said, "By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!"

Spears added, "By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!"

In her post from Monday, Spears' post included a Dangerfield quote that read, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people." In the caption, Spears referenced the lack of freedom in her 13-year conservatorship, saying, "I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small."

"I mean why not talk about it ??" she added. "Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!"

Spears was slammed by fans for what many perceived to be body shaming. One fan wrote, "No need to put another woman down to feel better about yourself. Focus on your healing," while another fan opined, "This is so toxic. Gotta pass on this one...yikes."

Following the post, reports surfaced that Aguilera unfollowed Spears from Instagram, which led to Spears clarifying her comments.

"To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me," she explained. "I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like … I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks."

While the singers go way back to the early '90s during their time as Mickey Mouse Club co-stars, Spears has had no trouble calling out her longtime friend. She did so back in November 2021 when Aguilera refused to speak when asked about the termination of Spears' 13-year conservatorship.

Spears posted a snippet of the interview on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "I love and adore everyone who supported me ... But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you … Yes, I do matter!!!!!”

Aguilera was on the red carpet at the Latin GRAMMYs when she was asked the question and seemingly looked at a member of her team, who cut the interview short.

Almost exactly two months later, Aguilera appeared on The Enrique Santos Show and, once again, was asked if she had reached out to Spears at the end of her 13-year conservatorship. This time, Aguilera shared words of support.

"I couldn't be happier for her, every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit," she said.