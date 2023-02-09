Britney Spears Documentary Director Fenton Bailey Shares What People Get Wrong About the Singer

Britney Spears' real-life personality is very different from her onstage persona. That's according to Fenton Bailey, who directed the singer's 2013 documentary I Am Britney Jean, and discussed the experience during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

"Because of 'Oops, I Did It Again' or 'Slave 4 U' we think she's just, like, [a] charged up sex strumpet," Bailey told host Andy Cohen of Spears' 2000 and 2001 hit songs.

"That's not who she is," he said. "On the stage she is, but in real life, she's shy, very introverted. And as she has kept on saying, 'I'm just a normal, boring person.'"

Bailey's comments come amid speculation about Spears' marriage to Sam Asghari. Spears and Asghari, who tied the knot in June 2022, were each recently spotted without their wedding rings.

However, Asghari poked fun at the reports that swirled after he went ring-less, and his rep told ET, "Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie."

In February, a source told ET that Spears has "struggled with drugs over the years," and that her family and friends grew so concerned recently that they planned an intervention. According to TMZ, who first broke the news, the intervention was canceled after Spears got wind of it.

Spears responded to all the speculation with an Instagram post, denying the story and writing, "As my hubby says it best: don't believe everything you read!!!"