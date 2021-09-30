Britney Spears' Father Jamie Spears Speaks Out After Being Suspended as Conservator of Her Estate

Jamie Spears is speaking out. One day after Judge Brenda Penny suspended him as conservator of his daughter, Britney Spears', estate, Jamie issued a statement via his attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen.

"Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally," the statement reads. "For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."

"This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children," the statement continues of Britney's sons, Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, whom she shares with her ex, Kevin Federline. "For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required."

Jamie, the statement says, has also been "biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney."

"These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney," the statement says.

At the Sept. 29 hearing, the judge appointed Certified Public Accountant John Zabel as the temporary conservator of Britney's estate, until, at least, the petition to terminate Britney's conservatorship is heard on Nov. 12.

Britney first requested her father's immediate removal as her conservator in August. Shortly thereafter, Jamie said that he was willing to step down from the role "when the time is right." The next month, Jamie filed court documents to end Britney's conservatorship entirely.

In previous court docs, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, stated that both the singer and the conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, supported Jamie's request to end the singer's 13-year-long conservatorship entirely, but noted that they were awaiting Jamie's removal before requesting as much from the court.

"Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer," Jamie's attorney adds. "Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so."

"It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it," the statement continues.

The statement concludes by noting, "Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters."

Britney made headlines earlier this year, when she gave explosive testimony at a hearing, sharing that she would like nothing more than "to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," as well as regain control of her life. She also shared a slew of shocking allegations against both her father and her team.

Following her claims, Jamie's attorney said in a statement to the judge, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

While Jamie's official removal will be decided at a later hearing, Britney's attorney told ET's Lauren Zima that the 39-year-old pop star is "happy" about the judge's most recent decision.

"I think you can assume she's very happy," he said, also telling reporters that "the goal" is to free Britney from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.

After the hearing, Britney posted a video of herself flying a plane. "On cloud 9 right now," she wrote on Instagram.

"I can't say where she is, but she's in a much nicer place than this and she's on cloud nine," Rosengart said, before sharing what the singer might want to do if her conservatorship ends. "For the first time in about 13 years that decision will be up to Britney and only Britney. And that's a great thing."