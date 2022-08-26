Britney Spears Has the Ultimate Reaction to 'Hold Me Closer' Reaching No. 1

Start the day off right! Britney Spears took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate her and Elton John's newly released single reaching No. 1.

The song, "Hold Me Closer," is an update of John's 1972 hit, "Tiny Dancer," and was released early Friday morning. It's Spears' first music since the end of her conservatorship last year, and has quickly risen in the charts.

Spears seemingly gave fans a glimpse of her morning routine with her reaction, posting a video to Twitter from the bathtub. "Hello, Sir Elton John, we are, like, number one in 40 countries," Spears says in the. "Holy s**t! I'm in the tub right now and I'm about to have the best day ever. I hope you're well."

News of John and Spears' collaboration broke in July, when ET learned that they recorded a duet that would be released the following month. About a week ago, the cover art debuted using photos of both stars as kids. While Spears was her own tiny dancer -- literally -- in a throwback dance class photo, fans got a look at John as a pint-sized pianist.

"I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears; She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record," John said of working with Spears. "I love her dearly and am delighted with what we've created together."

John also told The Guardian he was happy to help a fellow artist in a tough spot. "It's hard when you’re young. Britney was broken. I was broken when I got sober. I was in a terrible place. I’ve been through that broken feeling and it’s horrible," he shared. "And luckily enough, I’ve been sober for 32 years and it’s the happiest I’ve ever been. Now I’ve got the experience to be able to advise people and help them because I don’t want to see any artists in a dark place.

On the other side of the experience, Spears appeared equally excited to be working with John. "I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one his most iconic songs. We are so excited for the fans to hear it!" she said in a statement. "Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind."

Said Spears' lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, “After our hard-fought court battles and success in removing her father as conservator and then the termination of the conservatorship last year, I was inundated with inquiries about what Britney would do next. My response was simple: ‘for the first time in 13 years, that is up to one person and one person only: Britney. ’No one should be surprised that her first foray is a smash success. As I’ve said all along, Britney is a brilliant artist and iconic woman. She’s been through a lot. Regardless of what comes next for her and whatever she chooses, I am so very proud of her.”