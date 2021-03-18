Britney Spears Has Thought About Speaking Out, Is 'Much Happier' Amid Support From Fans, Source Says

Britney Spears is loving the outpouring of support from her fans after the release of the much talked-about New York Times documentary on her life, Framing Britney Spears, a source tells ET.

The unauthorized documentary explores Britney's meteoric rise to fame, her negative portrayal in the media and her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears. Britney has not commented on the documentary, but according to our source, the 39-year-old pop star has considered telling her story in her own words.

"Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn't feel others should tell her story," the source says. "She's always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out."

The source notes that Britney has definitely been feeling the love from her fans. She has also gotten public support from multiple celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian West and John Mayer.

"Britney has been much happier lately and those closest to her feel it's because she's received such tremendous support from her fans," the source says. "The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever. While she hasn't been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she's received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood."

Meanwhile, when it comes to Britney's ongoing conservatorship case, ET learned that during the remote court hearing on Wednesday, her attorney, Samuel Ingham, said he plans to file a petition and ask the court on their next hearing, April 27, to make Jodi Montgomery Britney's permanent conservator. Jamie was named co-conservator of Spears' estate and person in 2008, and in December, her conservatorship was extended until Sept. 3, 2021. Jodi, a professionally licensed conservator, temporarily took over the role in 2019 when Jamie volunteered to briefly step down, citing health reasons.

In August 2020, Britney had requested that Jodi be named the permanent conservator of her person after her court appointment expired on Aug. 22. However, Jamie's role remained unchanged.

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz