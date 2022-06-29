Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Opens Up About 'Surreal' Married Life

Sam Asghari is still pinching himself after his June 9th wedding to Britney Spears. The 28-year-old actor sat down with ABC's Will Reeve for an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America, where he dished on married life and how Spears inspires him.

"I have to wear this thing now," Asghari joked, pointing to his wedding ring when Reeve asked about life as a married man. "It’s just surreal, man. It’s been a minute, it was way overdue for us and we imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was. We only had like 50 to 70 people. We wanted to just celebrate and that’s what we did."

When asked how the 40-year-old pop star is doing, Asghari gushed, "She is amazing. She is doing great. She is my wife."

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Asghari calls married life to @BritneySpears "surreal": "We imagined this thing being a fairy tale, and it was."



The actor talks to @reevewill about life as a newlywed and his new movie #HotSeat. https://t.co/bm4QCDvOGv pic.twitter.com/DRJ6pVZgFw — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 29, 2022

Even though it's been nearly a month since the couple tied the knot at their home Thousand Oaks, California, in front of an intimate group of guests which included Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Madonna, Asghari said the reality of him being a husband still hasn't set in.

"It hasn’t hit me yet," he told Reeve, "the husband thing hasn’t hit me yet."

Asghari -- who stars in the upcoming film Hot Seat alongside Mel Gibson -- also credits his wife for being an inspiration to him and thanks her for giving him an "amazing platform to work with."

"I didn’t really get noticed until my wife gave me this amazing platform to work with so I am always appreciative of that," he explained. "But let’s not take away from the fact that I was working hard and already acting. I don’t take any opportunity I have for granted and I really try to stay positive with everything that is happening now."

Asghari came to America from his native Iran at age 13, and has dreams of becoming a dad someday. He spoke to Reeve about how he hopes his future kids will look up to him.

"I want to be able to make my future children happy and have them say, 'Oh that’s my dad, I want to be like my dad,'" he explained. "At the end of my life I want to be able to have a great career but more importantly I want people to look up to me, my loved ones, my children, my wife."

In April, Spears announced that she and Asghari were expecting a baby together. Unfortunately, weeks later, the pair shared they had lost the child.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announced that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," a joint statement on Instagram from the two read. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."

"Our love for each other is our strength," they continued. "We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Life took a happier turn when Spears and Asghari finally had their dream wedding in June.

Spears shared her excitement on Instagram alongside a wedding video, simply writing, "Fairytales are real."