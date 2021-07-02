Britney Spears Is Feeling 'Confident and Strong' to Fight Conservatorship Battle, Source Says

Despite a legal setback, Britney Spears is keeping positive when it comes to her conservatorship battle, a source tells ET.

On Wednesday, the judge in the 39-year-old pop star's conservatorship case denied her request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate. An order signed on Wednesday made both Jamie and Bessemer Trust Company co-conservators of her estate. But on Thursday, Bessemer Trust filed to resign from her conservatorship. In court documents obtained by ET, the wealth management firm asked to withdraw from the arrangement after hearing Britney's bombshell comments slamming her "abusive" conservatorship during her testimony last week.

Britney and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, jetted off to Hawaii shortly after her statement in court, and a source tells ET that the couple "had an amazing, relaxing time" there. The source adds that Britney is now ready to be home and face her conservatorship battle.

"She is not backing down," the source says. "She is ready to fight this fight. She is feeling confident and strong and wants her voice to be heard."

Back in November, Britney's attorney, Sam Ingham, asked the court to suspend Jamie from conservatorship duties, and for Bessemer Trust to be appointed as the sole conservator of her estate. According to the court documents obtained by ET on Thursday, Bessemer is resigning due to Britney claiming "irreparable harm to her interests in her testimony." The company also stated that they believed that the singer was in the conservatorship voluntarily and had consented them to be a co-conservator.

Meanwhile, Jamie has claimed in court documents that despite Britney's statement that she wants to sue her family and that he loved having "control" over her, he has had no involvement in her personal life in two years and has never prevented her from getting married or having a baby. He also asked in court documents that his daughter's claims be investigated as they are "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights."

During Britney's testimony on June 23, she said her conservatorship has prevented her from doing many things in her personal life.

"I have an IUD [intrauterine device] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said. "I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have a baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out, because they don't want me to have children, any more children."

She also slammed her father specifically.

"Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad and my dad only," she said. "He was the one who approved all of it... [He loved] the control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent. He loved it."