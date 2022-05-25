Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims Jamie Spears Is 'Running and Hiding' From a Deposition

Britney Spears' legal team wants Jamie Spears to sit down for a deposition. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion to compel Jamie's deposition.

In the docs, which ET obtained, Britney's lawyer claims that Jamie's deposition was initially noticed on Oct. 20, and said that his client's father has since been issued two subsequent notices, but hasn't agreed to "numerous" proposed dates or offered any potential dates of his own.

The docs additionally allege that Britney's legal team has offered Jamie's lawyers the option to conduct the deposition in Los Angeles, Louisiana, or any other city in the country with a suitable facility, all to no response from Jamie or his lawyers. ET has reached out to Jamie's lawyer for comment.

"Mr. Spears can run, but he cannot forever hide from his legal and fiduciary obligations. His stonewalling and obfuscation must not stop the truth from coming to light; it has only required that the parties expend unnecessary resources in a protracted battle to obtain his compliance," the docs read. "But, after using his daughter’s money for more than 13 years to fund his legal fees and expenses, for the first time, Mr. Spears will now have to pay his own legal fees."

Because of Jamie's alleged failure to show up or schedule a deposition, Britney's lawyer argues, "It is evident that Mr. Spears will not voluntarily sit for his deposition and that he must be compelled to do so."

"Despite his demonstrably false claims that he has 'nothing to hide' and would therefore 'hide nothing,' James P. Spears has been running and hiding from his deposition and accounting for his misconduct -- under oath -- as required by law," the docs read, additionally claiming that Jamie has "engaged in stonewalling and obstruction -- for over six months -- dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information."

The docs additionally allege that Jamie has failed "to produce communications concerning the shocking electronic surveillance apparatus set up to spy on his daughter," including information that Jamie allegedly obtained by "placing a bug in his daughter’s bedroom." The docs argue that, as a suspended conservator, Jamie is "legally required to produce all such email and text message communications."

When allegations that Jamie had bugged Britney's bedroom first emerged, Jamie's lawyers told The New York Times, "All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie’s record as conservator -- and the court’s approval of his actions -- speak for themselves."

The docs conclude by arguing that Jamie has "no valid legal grounds on which to refuse to appear for his deposition."

"Since childhood and certainly over the past decade, Britney Spears has been forced to live under her father’s thumb, even as she gave him an identity and supported him financially; yet he has never been required to answer for his conduct, including his gross, self-interested misuse of his fiduciary position," the docs read. "... Enough is enough. Britney Spears will tolerate it no longer, and with respect, neither should this Court."

Britney's father was suspended as conservator of Britney's estate in September 2021. Her conservatorship was terminated two months later.