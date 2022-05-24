Britney Spears meets The Weeknd and 'Euphoria' Director Sam Levinson

Britney Spears is one of the most famous people in the world, but she can still be a fan! On Tuesday, Spears took to Instagram to gush about meeting fellow singer The Weeknd as well as Euphoria director Sam Levinson.

Sharing a video of the three of them together, Britney wrote, "Here’s me today meeting the director of @euphoria today and @theweeknd." She attached a few emojis to the post as well, the monkey covering its eyes, kiss marks and hearts -- so it's safe to say she was excited.

Britney Spears Instagram

In the last slide of her post, Britney shared a graphic scene from Euphoria where Zendaya's character is shooting at another character that is set on fire. Britney wrote, "Pss I like to dig real deep on what brings me peace and this scene of Euphoria always does that."

This isn't the first time Britney has posted about the famed HBO show, either. In March of this year, Britney shared that she became a fan of the show "a little late" and that watching it helped ease her anxiety.

“For MENTAL AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria,” she wrote. “Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away,” Britney continued. "The show was like meditation !!!!”

As for The Weeknd, he has been a public fan of the "Stronger" singer for years, and even went as far as to reveal her as the inspiration behind some of his music.

During his "Memento Mori" set on Apple Music in 2021, The Weeknd shared several tracks that inspired his album, and two of the chosen songs were by none other than Britney Spears.

As most know, Britney was in a court-ordered conservatorship for over 13 years that was controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. Since the conservatorship has been dissolved, the singer has been actively sharing her mental health journey on Instagram.