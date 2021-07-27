Britney Spears' Mom Says Father Jamie Is 'Incapable of Putting His Daughter's Interests Ahead of His Own'

Lynne Spears is speaking out. Britney Spears' mom provided a statement as part of a recent court filing reiterating claims the singer previously made about her father, Jamie Spears, during previous conservatorship hearings.

In court documents obtained by ET on Monday -- as part of Britney's efforts to have Jamie removed as her conservator -- Lynne shared a statement supporting her daughter in her legal fight against Jamie.

Lynne states that she has been a participant in Britney's conservatorship "since May of 2019," and became an interested party "during what I will term a 'time of crisis' that began at the end of 2018 and continued into 2019."

"I became involved in this conservatorship because I wanted to ensure that everything in my daughter’s life was handled in the best interests of my daughter, the conservatee," Lynne states. "Which I did not believe at the time (and I still do not today) to be the case."

Lynne claims that, at the so-called "time of crisis," Jamie had hired a "sports enhancement doctor" to treat Britney, and that "the doctor in question was a psychiatrist who was prescribing what I and many others thought to be entirely inappropriate medicine to my daughter, who did not want to take the medicine."

"I witnessed my daughter be compelled by that doctor, with the knowledge and encouragement of Mr. Spears, to enter a health facility that she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure," Lynne alleges in her statement.

Lynne claims that Jamie has "exercised absolutely microscopic control over the conservatee and her actions," and alleges that Jamie has tasked those working for Britney -- including "medical aides on site at the conservatee’s home, and her own security detail" -- to report back to him on "every detail of every action that takes place in the conservatee’s home and her life."

"Such scrutiny is exhausting and terrifying," Lynne states. "Like living in custody."

Lynne further claims, "Since this conservatorship has been in place, the relationship between the conservatee and Mr. Spears has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred." She alleges that this breakdown is largely due "to Mr. Spears’ behavior, including his complete control over her, his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his 'bartering' with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out."

Lynne claims that one major event that solidified the breakdown between Britney and her father was an alleged "physical altercation between Mr. Spears and the conservatee’s minor children," which she states was "appalling and inexcusable" and that it "destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them."

The alleged incident occurred on Aug. 24, 2019, and resulted in Britney's sons -- Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline -- being granted a temporary restraining order.

Lynne stated that it "is clear" to her that Jamie "is incapable of putting my daughter’s interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level and that his being and remaining a conservator of my daughter’s estate is not in the best interests of my daughter."

Lynne's statement was included in documents requesting that Jason Rubin, a CPA, be given the job of her conservator.

"Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance," the docs read, before referencing the court's recent decision to allow Britney to pick her own lawyer.

"Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court's recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination," the docs read.

The docs, which list the singer's cash assets at $2,730,454.15 and her non-cash assets at $54,666,398.21, additionally request that Rubin be given authority to manage Britney's estate and real estate, as well as make healthcare decisions.

The former tasks are currently held by Jamie, while the latter one falls to Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of Britney's person. Montgomery's temporary conservatorship over Britney was recently extended to Oct. 8.

The documents also reiterate Britney's past claims regarding her father, and state, "The relationship between Ms. Spears and her father is so fractured that Ms. Spears and her father do not even speak, and any interaction with her father is unwelcomed and needlessly stressful."

"The venomous nature of this relationship makes Mr. Spears’s prompt removal ... inexorable, as it is detrimental to the well-being of the very person the conservatorship is supposed to protect," the documents state. "Far from benefitting Ms. Spears, as she herself has testified, it impairs Ms. Spears’s mental health, her well-being, and her ability to pursue and continue with her extraordinary career."

During Britney's conservatorship hearing on June 23, Jamie's attorney relayed a statement on his client's behalf, telling the court, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Jamie has also asked that his daughter's claims from the June 23 hearing be investigated. In court documents previously obtained by ET, he claims they are "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights."

