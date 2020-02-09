Britney Spears Nominates Trust Company to Take Over Finances

Britney Spears is nominating a trust company to take over her finances.

In new court documents filed by the 38-year-old singer's lawyer on Monday, Britney is asking the court to appoint Bessemer Trust Company, N.A. to serve as conservator of her estate, in a further attempt to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as sole conservator of her estate.

"Britney is strongly opposed to her father continuing as the sole conservator of her estate," the filing states. "Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role."

The court docs also claim that this conservatorship is "voluntary" and that Britney "wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate under Probate Code section 1810." The documents further state that Britney does not have a developmental disability, nor is she a patient in or on leave of absence from a state institution under the jurisdiction of the California Department of State Hospitals or the California Department of Developmental Services.

The latest filing comes just over a week after ET reported that Britney's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was named the trustee of the singer's SJB Revocable Trust. Jamie Lynn will be responsible for ensuring Britney's fortune is transferred into a trust benefiting her sister's children in the event of her death, according to court documents obtained by ET at the time.

The documents state that Jamie Lynn was appointed trustee of Britney's trust in 2018, with her appointment signed off by their father, Jamie, and Britney's former co-conservator, Andrew Wallet. The SJB Trust was set up in 2004 to protect Britney's fortune, four years before her conservatorship started in 2008. While she is living, Britney remains its sole beneficiary.

Hear more in the video below.