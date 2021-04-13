Britney Spears Says She's 'Flattered' That the World Is 'Empathetic and Concerned' About Her Life

Britney Spears is showing appreciation for her fans. On Monday, the pop star shared a never-before-seen video on Instagram of herself with a special message.

In the video, 39-year-old Spears poses for the camera while wearing a blue floral crop top. She shared that it's footage for a project called "Just a Touch of Rose" that was shot last year. The "Toxic" singer alluded to the outpouring of support she's received after the New York Times documentary on her life, Framing Britney Spears, was released in February. The unauthorized documentary explores Britney's meteoric rise to fame, her negative portrayal in the media and her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

"Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life ... what can I say I'm FLATTERED 💁🏼‍♀️!!!" she captioned the video. "Here's to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing ☀️☀️☀️😜😜😜!!!"

Late last month, Spears shared that she "cried for two weeks" after watching parts of Framing Britney Spears.

"My life has always been very speculated...watched .. and judged really my whole life!!!" she wrote in part on Instagram alongside a video of herself dancing to Aerosmith's "Crazy." "I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people😳😳😳!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!!"

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!!" she continued. "I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness ✨🙏🏼 ☀️!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy!!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness 💋💋💋!!!!"

One fellow star who won't be watching the much talked-about documentary is Jessica Simpson. Simpson recently appeared on Tamron Hall, and explained why the documentary hits a little too close to home for her.

"If I were to watch it, like, reliving that for me it's like one of those like triggers, you know, it definitely gives me anxiety and I, I lived it," she said. "I know Britney and I know what she went through and it's so, it's so hard, because it's so many people's opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being, because inside we're really just, you know, we are normal, you know?"

