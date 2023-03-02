Britney Spears Sells Her Calabasas Home for Over $10 Million

Britney Spears has unloaded the Calabasas, California, property she purchased in June 2022. ET has learned the off-market sale closed with a $10.1 million transaction.

The home, initially listed for $12 million after the pop star purchased it for $11.8 million, is an opulent 11,650-sq.-foot home that sits on 1.6 acres. When she purchased it last year, the transaction made news given that the home is situated in the same neighborhood as her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

The single-story estate is a contemporary Mediterranean style with tile, clay and concrete. The home's equipped with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a heated pool, home gym, movie theater, wine cellar and a separate maid's quarters.

The home also features a 33 ft. high ceiling foyer wrapped in carved stone, arched hallways throughout the house, and custom-made chandeliers across the property.

After she purchased the Calabasas home, a source told ET at the time that "Kevin was surprised that in all of California, all the homes for sale, and all of the gated communities that are available, that Britney and [husband] Sam [Asghari] decided to choose the same one that Kevin lives in."

The home purchase in 2022 also came just a week after Britney and Sam tied the knot at her Thousand Oaks home, where they currently live.