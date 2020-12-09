Britney Spears Sends Sweet Message to Her Sons Ahead of Their Birthdays

Britney Spears' sons are growing up so fast!

The pop superstar took to Instagram over the weekend to send sweet birthday wishes to her sons: Sean Preston, who turns 15 on Monday, and Jayden James, who celebrates his 14th birthday on Saturday.

"My two lil men’s birthdays are this week !!!!!!" Spears captioned an artistic photo which shows two flowers blooming from a cloud in a red night sky . "You guys are getting older and so big and are waaay cooler than me !!!!! I love you both to the moon and back 🌙💞 ….. and I hope all of your bday wishes come true and more !!!!!"

The week ahead is set to be a major one for Spears -- and not just because of birthday festivities. The singer is scheduled to attend a hearing on her conservatorship case on Sept. 16, part of her ongoing efforts to remove her father, Jamie, as sole conservator of her estate.

Last week, Spears' former makeup artist, Billy B Brasfield, told ET that he's been in contact with the performer about her ongoing legal battle -- and that she's hopeful about the outcome.

“It’s inspiring to see how well she is managing the conservatorship case and she absolutely sees a light at the end of this very dark tunnel that she’s been in,” he said of the 38-year-old singer. “She said that she wants people to know that she sees what’s going on."

