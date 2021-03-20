Britney Spears Shares Throwback Video Her Mom Sent Her Encouraging Her to Sing Again

Britney Spears is making fans nostalgic. The 39-year-old pop star shared a throwback video of herself singing when she was a teenager on her Instagram on Friday. Spears wrote that her mother, Lynne Spears, encouraged her to sing again.

"Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing 🎶😂🙈🎤 !!!! She said 'You never sing anymore … you need to again!!!!'" Spears wrote, before adding that she's "actually never watched this performance." "It’s definitely from a while ago!!!!"

"It’s from one of the first trips I took alone ... mostly I just remember saying 'WOW Singapore'🇸🇬😍!!!!!" she added.

Spears hasn't performed live in years. Amid her conservatorship, during a Nov. 10 court hearing, the pop icon's attorney, Sam Ingham, claimed she feared her father and would not perform on stage as long as he remained a part of the conservatorship.

Following the release of the unauthorized documentary The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears last month, the "Lucky" singer posted a video of herself performing "Toxic" three years ago.

She expressed that she will "always love being on stage...but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person."

"I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!" she wrote. "We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!!"

Just this week, a source told ET that Spears is loving the outpouring of support from her fans after the documentary and has thought about speaking out about her life and career.

"Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn't feel others should tell her story," the source said. "She's always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah [Winfrey] would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out."

The source added that, "Britney has been much happier lately and those closest to her feel it's because she's received such tremendous support from her fans."

"The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever. While she hasn't been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she's received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood," the source noted.

