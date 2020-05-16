Britney Spears Thanks Fans for 'Sticking With Me' on 20th Anniversary of 'Oops! I Did It Again' Album

It's been 20 years since Britney Spears released her album, Oops!… I Did It Again.

The singer's sophomore LP dropped on May 16, 2000 -- and Spears is celebrating the memorable day with a special post. Sharing a compilation video on Instagram, the pop star shared a memory from when she released it and thanked her fans for "sticking with me."

"Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it 😂😂😂 !!!!! 20 years since the Oops! 😳 album," she wrote. "The anticipation and the butterflies I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded !!!! And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one Lucky girl ⭐️😉."

"PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl 🌀🌸🌸✨ !!!!" she added.

The singer also had a fun exchange with NASA and the Mars Rover on Twitter. "Hey @NASA….. I received your gift. I know it’s been 20 years since we met on Mars and I just wanted to say ….. aww you shouldn’t have!!!!! Have fun up there @NASAPersevere," she tweeted, referencing her "Oops! I Did It Again" music video.

"Well hello there, @britneyspears. Yes! I'm packed and almost ready to fly in July, landing on Mars next February," the Mars Rover Twitter account replied. "I’ll collect rocks for a future mission to send back, but know I went down and got them for you."

Oops! was a mega hit, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling over 1.3 million copies, and setting the record for highest debut-week album sales by a female artist at the time. The LP features the songs "Stronger," "Lucky," "Don't Let Me Be the Last to Know" and, of course, "Oops!... I Did It Again."

Additionally, to celebrate the anniversary, Spears is also releasing a remixes and B-side EP on baby blue vinyl.

ET was with Spears when her iconic album dropped. The singer shared how excited she was about the release and how much this album meant to her.

"I put so much into it and I like it myself so much, and I just want everyone else to dig it as well," she told ET at the time. "There's been so much leading up to this and it's like, 'Oh my god!' and now it's actually here…It's definitely more 'me.' The album, basically, is talking about being yourself and not caring what people think. Like one of the titles for the songs is, 'What You See Is What You Get.' I think it's cool, it's a good message for teenagers out there."

See more of ET's time with Spears 20 years ago in the video above.