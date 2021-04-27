Britney Spears to Address Court Directly in Her Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears has been granted a status hearing to address the court directly in her conservatorship case.

ET has learned that during Tuesday's hearing, the singer's attorney, Samuel Ingham, shared that Britney "requested" that he "seek from the court a status hearing where she can address the court directly.” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved and scheduled a hearing on June 23 to allow the singer to speak out in some manner.

All parties involved, including Britney's parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, and their attorneys, as well as temporary conservator of Britney's person, Jodi Montgomery, and Montgomery's lawyers, attended remotely.

Britney has been under her conservatorship for 13 years, and through Ingham, has expressed that she does not want her father to act as her conservator.

In recently filed court documents obtained by ET, the law firm Holland & Knight, which represents Jamie, asked the court to overrule an objection filed by the singer's mother on her daughter's behalf.

Lynne recently filed an objection contesting the legal attorney fees Jamie has requested amid Britney's ongoing conservatorship battle. Lynne objected to Jamie's petition for approval and payment of over $890,000 to him and his attorneys, as well as related fees and expenses charged to the estate.

Per the docs filed by Holland & Knight on Tuesday, the law firm asserts Lynne's objections are without merit and claims she is "not acting in the best interests of her daughter." ET reported last month, if the court approves, Britney will have to pay nearly $2 million to her father's lawyers.

During Tuesday's hearing, the judge also set July 14 as the next date in which all the accounting and fee issues will be discussed.

While Britney hasn't publicly spoken out in detail about her conservatorship, a couple of weeks ago, she assured her fans that she was doing well.

"Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children," she said in an Instagram video, answering fan questions. The singer shares two sons -- Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15 -- with ex-husband Kevin Federline. "I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself."

