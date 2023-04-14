Brittany Cartwright Says She Has 'Barely Even Heard From' Her Matron of Honor Katie Maloney in a Year

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright and her matron of honor, Katie Maloney, haven't talked in a while.

Cartwright revealed on the Thursday's episode of Watch With Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor that the two have grown apart with time.

"We still have love for each other," Cartwright said. "It's crazy seeing Katie because she was literally my matron of honor. We were so close. And I have barely even heard from her in a whole entire year."

The couple hasn’t been on the Bravo show for two seasons but are still good friends with most of the cast and have been in touch with several of them since news broke that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back.

Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, recently landed a three-episode show sharing their commentary on VPR season 10 for Peacock’s Watch With feature. During the recent episode, the couple offered their thoughts on the Wednesday's episode, which documented Scheana Shay‘s August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies in Mexico.

Viewers watched as the episode picks up with the cast at the wedding welcome party cheers-ing and screaming in the wake of Tom Schwartz and Leviss’ kiss. Schwartz giggles, and asks if it was "anticlimactic."

Raquel says the kiss was "pretty nice" and asks to go somewhere more private. They arrive around the corner at a separate pool and start making out after Raquel tells Schwartz his "vibes are good."

Cartwright didn’t like what she saw take place during the episode.

"We never got in any fights and I don’t have any hate or anything for her, but it’s just so weird seeing all this because I didn’t know how she was feeling through all of this," Cartwright said of Maloney. "It kind of makes me sad."

Katie and Tom originally wed in 2016 in a televised ceremony after five years of dating. However, allegedly due to lost paperwork, the union wasn't legally binding. The couple officially and legally tied the knot in 2019 and called it quits in March 2022.