Brooklyn Beckham Marries Nicola Peltz in Lavish Florida Ceremony

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are married! The couple tied the knot on Saturday at the bride's family's home in Palm Beach, Florida, according to multiple reports.

Ahead of the ceremony on Saturday, 23-year-old Beckham was photographed looking relaxed while riding a golf cart with a dog perched on his shoulder. Peltz, 27, previously revealed she chose a wedding dress by Valentino that the house's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, created especially for her.

The happy couple was surrounded by their families and friends at the wedding, including the groom's famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The month before the couple said "I do," David gave fans a sneak peek at his suit for his eldest son's big day.

Famous friends of the family in attendance at the wedding include Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay. Longoria and Williams were photographed giggling while attending a pre-wedding dinner on Friday. People reports more celebrities in attendance included Mel C, Venus Williams, Marc Anthony and Jordana Brewster.

The nuptials came nearly two years after Beckham popped the question to Peltz, his girlfriend of 10 months.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden earlier this year, Beckham recalled asking Peltz to marry him in a gazebo, which he filled with her favorite flowers, candles, caviar and wine.

"I couldn't open up the wine, which was really embarrassing. After 10 minutes I finally opened it, poured her a glass, got on my knees. She didn't know what I was doing," he said. "... I start telling her how much I love her. It lasted like five minutes. And then I reach back, I've got the ring, I open it, I was like, 'Will you marry me? Because I want to be with you for the rest of my life. You're my best friend.'"

"And she just started crying, and I was like, 'Oh no!' And then she didn't answer me for another five minutes, she just kept crying," he continued. "And I was like, 'Is it a yes? Is it a no?' It was a little bit nerve-wracking."

The couple's wedding plans were put on pause multiple times, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've been engaged for a year and if COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," Beckham told Hello! in November 2021.

In the same interview, Beckham gushed over the thought of marrying his "best friend," telling the outlet, "We kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."