Brooklyn Beckham Reveals How He Felt Seeing Nicola Peltz in Her Wedding Dress for the First Time

Brooklyn Beckham isn't afraid to show his sentimental side. In a new interview with British Vogue, the 23-year-old photographer and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, shared intimate details of their April 9th wedding, which took place at the bride's family's home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Recalling his first look at Peltz in her Valentino Haute Couture wedding gown, Brooklyn was candid as ever. "The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress," he gushed. "It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn’t catch my breath."

Nicola shared that she wiped tears from her groom's eyes with her French lace gloves while they read their vows. However, it was a surprise from her mom post-ceremony that made the bride cry.

Unbeknownst to Nicola, her mom had the seamstress use baby-blue thread to embroider a message to her which read, “Nicola, my heart. You are me, I am you. All my love, all my life, my beautiful girl, inside and out. Love, mom."

"I’m happy she showed that to me after the ceremony," Nicola told the magazine, "because I just burst into tears."

The couple wasn't always set on a massive wedding like the 500-person celebration they ended up having.

“When the world was in lockdown, we went through different variations of what a wedding would look like,” Nicola explained. “We weren’t sure if we should do a small one earlier and then a big party. Eventually, we decided we wanted the big wedding as soon as it was possible to do it safely. And we’re so happy we did. It was amazing to be in the presence of so many people we love again."

“We didn’t realize how much we missed that," Brooklyn added.

The wedding festivities featured a late-night Wendy's food truck, a performance from Marc Anthony, and tons of heartfelt speeches from their wedding party, including the father of the groom, David Beckham.

"He said," Brooklyn recalled, "'‘The most important thing is to make each other happy. And treat your Mrs like gold."

