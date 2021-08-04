Brooklyn Beckham's Fiancée Nicola Peltz Gets a Tattoo of His Name

Nicola Peltz is making her love for fiancé Brooklyn Beckham permanent! The 26-year-old actress and model got the 22-year-old photographer son of Victoria and David Beckham's name tattooed on her in a delicate script.

Brooklyn proudly shared the ink to his Instagram Stories, not revealing exactly where the body art was located.

The couple recently got matching butterfly tattoos from celebrity artist Dr. Woo based off a photograph of a butterfly Brooklyn had taken on set of Nicola's new film, Lola James.

Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram Stories

"@brooklynbeckham took the most beautiful picture of a butterfly on set and now this," Nicola wrote on her Instagram Story last month. Brooklyn got two large butterflies tattooed on his arm while Nicola has a smaller version on her collarbone.

The couple recently spent Easter with Brooklyn's famous family, and matriarch Victoria shared a family photo that her future daughter-in-law snapped.

"Happy Easter 🐣 from the Beckham’s x We love you so much @nicolaannepeltz nice picture! 💕💕💕💕," the former Spice Girl wrote.

Victoria has been open in her praise of her eldest son's future bride. "He's so happy -- they are both so happy," Victoria said this past December of Brooklyn and Nicola, who got engaged last July. "[Nicola] is just wonderful."

"She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman," the fashion designer added. "We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy."