Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and Wife Lucie Silvas Welcome Twins

And then there were four! The Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and Lucie Silvas welcomed a set of twins, early Tuesday morning.

"Welcome to this crazy world, Arthur and Maybelle. It’s going to be a wild one. @luciesilvas - You’re a damn boss," the 40-year-old singer wrote on Instagram. Next to the caption was a graphic with his children's stats, which were originally shared on the singer's IG stories.

"Arthur 1:43am 3lb 13oz 15 1/2" Maybelle 1:44am 5lb 1oz 18" We did it y'all. @luciesilvas is a damn warrior princess." the graphic read.

Prior to the arrival of his babies, Osborne shared a picture from the delivery room. "It's go time," he captioned the selfie of him in full scrubs. So far, the new parents have yet to show the world a picture of their children.

The impending birth of Osborne and Silvas' children caused The Brothers Osborne to miss out on the Love Rising benefit concert, hosted by Maren Morris in Nashville on Monday. The band made the announcement on Instagram.

"Hey y'all ...with deepest apologies, we will be unable to attend tonight's Love Rising even at Bridgestone. Turns out my and Lucie's twins, Maybelle and Arthur, have picked up the Osborne tradition of arriving unannounced and could be here any second now," the post read. "Lucie is a damn warrior and is currently holding down the fort from the hospital as I type this."

The message continued, "To our dear friends that will be there tonight, on and off stage, show the world what our town is made of and let's fight to keep Nashville full of the love, light and inclusivity that it is known for. For that is the type of place we want to raise our children. Go get em. Love y'all. - -John."

Osborne and Silvas shared that they were expecting their children in November. Following the news, Osborne spoke with ET about his and Silvas' journey to becoming parents.

"My wife and I have been trying for a very long time and we've done IVF. It was a long journey and it finally worked out," he told ET at the CMA Awards. "If anyone out there is struggling with IVF or fertility, just hang in there. It worked for us and I feel very lucky."