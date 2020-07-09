Bruce Williamson, Former Temptations Singer, Dead at 49 After Battling Coronavirus

Bruce Williamson has died, according to a Facebook message shared by his son. The former Temptations singer was 49.

"There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now," Bruce Alan Williamson Jr. posted on Monday morning. "I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are."

TMZ reports that the singer died Sunday night at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, after battling the coronavirus. As of Monday, the state reported more than 71,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,389 deaths.

Williamson joined The Temptations in 2006, replacing tenor G.C. Cameron. He left the group in 2015 and was replaced by former Tower of Power vocalist Larry Braggs.

In 2014, The New York Times reviewed a seven-night Broadway production featuring The Temptations, and called Williamson "a find: a large man who’s light on his feet and, even more important, full-throated with gospel timing."

"He had multiple paths from croon to rasp, and he could sound simultaneously forceful and desperate," the publication said of his performance.

In an interview with Chapter & Verse Network in 2016, Williamson talked about his dream of becoming a member of the group. "I never lost the dream of wanting to be a Temptation," he said. "But I didn't want to be an imitation or one who impersonates my predecessors. I wanted to be myself."