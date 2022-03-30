Bruce Willis' Daughter Scout Reacts to 'Outpouring of Love' After His Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter, Scout, is feeling the love! On Wednesday, Scout, her sisters, Rumer and Tallulah, Bruce’s wife, Emma, and his ex-wife, Demi, released a statement sharing that the actor was stepping away from his acting career, after being diagnosed with aphasia.

“As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement read next to a picture of the Die Hard actor.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the statement continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

The family ended the statement, "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Aphasia is defined by the Mayo Clinic as "a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written." The main treatment is speech and language therapy.

Shortly after sharing the news, Scout took to her Instagram Stories to share her gratitude for the love and support her family has received. “The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away,” the 30-year-old wrote. “Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family.”

Scout’s post is in reference to the many famous friends and co-stars who have taken to the women's comments section to share their support.

Sarah Paulson, who starred alongside the actor in Glass, wrote in Rumer’s comments, “He was such an incredible acting partner to me, and is the loveliest, most gentle and hilarious man. he reigns supreme in my book. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Sending so much love to you, your dad and your entire family. ♥️,” Jamie Alexander added.

“Grace and guts! Love to you all!,” Jamie Lee Curtis wrote in Demi’s comments under the post.

"We love Bruce so much❤️Sending love to him and your family,” Debi Mazar added in the same thread. “Bruce has given us sooo much! What an amazing career. May he rest and recover 🙏🏻.”

“My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family. So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers,” Rita Wilson wrote.

A source told ET that the 67-year-old actor had been trying to keep his health struggles out of the spotlight.

"Bruce has been struggling for quite some time. He has tried to keep his health struggles private, but last year, his health started declining more. He made a plan to make a bunch of movies and do as much as he could career-wise, so that he could retire and take care of his family,” the source said.

“His family is extremely close and all of them have been coming together even more to take care of Bruce, love him, and each other," the source added. "They are trying their best to go about their normal lives and be happy, but seeing Bruce like this has been extremely difficult for them."