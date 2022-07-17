Bruce Willis Honors 'Die Hard' Anniversary at 'Nakatomi Plaza' Rooftop

Like coming home again! Bruce Willis celebrated the 34th anniversary of his iconic action blockbuster Die Hard, by paying a visit to the famous rooftop of the towering Nakatomi Plaza.

On Friday, Willis' wife, Emma Heming, shared a video montage featuring scenes from the beloved action film, intercut with a clip of the star standing on the rooftop, looking out over the horizon.

"On top of Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later," Heming wrote, referring, of course, to Fox Plaza in Los Angeles, where Die Hard was filmed.

The sweet, nostalgic footage was, of course, set to Ode to Joy, one of the film's most memorable musical scores.

Die Hard debuted July 15, 1988, and was a surprise hit, grossing $140 million and cementing Willis as a bankable leading man and action hero.

The sweet post comes several months after Willis's family released a statement announcing he would be stepping back from the spotlight. In March, Heming, along with Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore, and the actor's five daughters, shared a joint family statement announcing that the 67-year-old actor is taking time for himself, due to his aphasia diagnosis, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

The women concluded the post writing, "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."