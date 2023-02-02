'Bruiser' Trailer: Trevante Rhodes and Jalyn Hall Examine the Effects of Toxic Masculinity (Exclusive)

Bruiser, Onyx Collective's first acquired narrative feature, is a Miles Warren-directed searing examination of fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity. The film's trailer -- debuting exclusively on ET -- follows 14-year-old Darious as he explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm, his strict but loving father, and Porter, a charismatic drifter who comes into his life unexpectedly and turns everything on its head.

"Why'd you come back? I mean, why'd you come back now?" Malcolm asks Porter in the trailer.

"You can't just come back, have it go back to normal," Darious' mother, Monica, tells the drifter when he says he wants to be in the young boy's life. "You walked out on us."

"I ain't that little boy you used to know," Porter responds.

Despite his parents' warnings, Darious and Porter become close. When Darious learns Porter's true identity, he is thrust into a

conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety.

Hulu

Jalyn Hall, Trevante Rhodes, Shamier Anderson and Shinelle Azoroh portray Bruiser's chaotic family, with Rhodes -- who also serves as a producer -- receiving a nomination from the Independent Spirit Awards for Best Supporting Performance for his portrayal of Porter.

Robert Ouyang Rusli delivers a brooding score, featuring a mix of haunting flute melodies with dark synths, sweeping strings, and rolling timpani. The pulsing pull of the score is punctuated with a unique combination of rattling Indonesian bamboo tubes (Angklung) and distorted found sound, creating a soundtrack that feels equal parts ethereal and harrowing. Original Music from the Film will be available on all DSPs on Feb. 24 via Hollywood Records.

Fans can pre-save the soundtrack on either Spotify or Apple Music.

Bruiser will be available to stream on Hulu, Feb. 24.