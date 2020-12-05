Bryan Adams Apologizes After Coronavirus Rant Sparks Major Backlash

Bryan Adams has apologized after a social media rant about the coronavirus pandemic caused outrage.

Ahead of what was originally scheduled to be the launch of his latest gigs, Adams, 60, vented his frustration online, blaming, “f**king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards” for the pandemic.

“Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday,” the singer later captioned an apology post featuring him performing “Into the Fire.” “No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism.”

“I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world,” Adams continued. “Here’s the appropriately titled song that would have been performed tonight at the @royalalberthall.”

Adams' earlier post came as he marked what was supposed to be the first of three concerts at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall. Like most concerts and tours around the globe, the events were canceled in order to limit the spread of the virus, with Adams’ shows postponed until April 2021.

“The whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than ‘thanks a f**king lot’ is go vegan,” Adams wrote. “To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans.”

Adams appeared to be referring to a theory that COVID-19 originated from a human eating a bat in China.

He added that he would perform tracks from each album he had planned to feature in his setlist via Instagram in coming days, starting with “Cuts Like a Knife.”

The post horrified some readers, many of whom declared Adams remarks racist.

“So Bryan Adams is like...SUPER super racist. Good to know. #bryanadamscutslikeaknife,” tweeted one person.

Another rewrote lyrics to Adams’ '80s hit, “Summer of ‘69,” based on his post.

“BRYAN ADAMS: wrote my first real racist tweet / my career already in decline / blaming the Chinese for my lack of income / was the summer of COVID one-nine,” the tweet read.

Others defended the musician, with one Twitter user writing that Adams was “saying what the majority of us is thinking.”

