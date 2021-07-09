BTS Gives Fans 'Permission to Dance' in New Music Video -- Watch!

BTS is giving their ARMY "Permission to Dance" with their catchy new single!

The K-pop supergroup released their new tune, along with a brand new music video showcasing their celebrated dance moves, flawless choreography and the stunning cinematography that has made their videos really shine.

The fun, uplifting, catchy new summer tune is truly brought to life in the music video, which uses colorful, scenic desert vistas and small American South West towns to add a brilliant vibrancy to the song's message of embracing your wildest dreams and listening to your heart.

"I wanna dance/The music's got me going/Ain't nothing that can stop how we move," the group croons in the effervescent chorus. "Let's break our plans/And live just like we're golden/And roll in like we're dancing fools."

"Permission to Dance" is off the group's CD single "Butter," -- which was released earlier this year along with a music video that broke YouTube streaming records immediately.

The CD single -- which features four tracks in total, including both "Butter," "Permission to Dance," and instrumental versions of both songs -- comes out Friday.

Back in May, the K-pop group -- which includes RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V -- opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about staying humble amid their success, and using their platform to speak up about the issues that matter.

"We are seeing, I am seeing, more and more people take that interest in these issues," Jin told ET. "A lot of people are stepping up and trying to assist and spread awareness. So, we will work as hard as we can to have our voice heard as well and be a part of this."

"It's a great honor," Jungkook said of BTS' success -- which earned them the cover of Rolling Stone. "I think it's an achievement that was made possible because of Army and because, you know, we tried to do our best. We try to do the best we can and show great performances and keep continuing to do what we do."

