Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Given On-Field CPR After Serious Injury, Game Postponed

Buffalo Bills' defensive back Damar Hamlin had to be taken off the field on a stretcher on Monday in a frightening incident that lead to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals being officially postponed until further notice. He remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills took to Twitter Monday night to share an update on Hamlin's condition and explaining thay Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment."

"He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the statement concluded.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also announced the official postponement of the game, due to the circumstances.

"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed," Goodell announced. "Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

During the first quarter of Monday's match-up, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and both men appeared to be uninjured following the tackle. However, shortly after, Damar appeared to stumble and collapse on the field.

Medical personnel rushed out onto the field with a stretcher to get Hamlin out of the stadium to receive medical treatment. An ambulance was driven onto the field to attend to Hamlin, and medics were reportedly forced to give the 24-year-old athlete CPR.

He was then placed on a stretcher, given oxygen and taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Players from both teams appeared to be deeply shaken, with many on the Bills moved to tears by the frightening incident. The team held a group prayer after Hamlin was taken off the field.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

After consulting with the coaches for both teams, Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor, the game has been suspended until further notice.

The announcement was made in the stadium, where many fans were shocked and left silent by the turn of events.

ETonline

Hamlin's condition was not immediately known, although CBS Sports reports that his family met him at the hospital to be by his side.